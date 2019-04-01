Rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot in Los Angeles, reports say

(Gray News) – Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times and NBC News, citing law enforcement sources.
Hussle was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon outside his store in South Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.
The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two other people were wounded in the shooting, according to the LA Times’ law enforcement sources.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
