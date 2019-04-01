New ride-share service in Charlotte offers safer options for riders

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Imagine you are a parent and get a call your child has gone missing.
Police tell you your daughter got into a car she thought was her Uber and was next seen in a field where she was found dead.
That’s exactly what happened to the Josephson family, whose 21-year-old daughter, Samantha, was a senior political science major at the University of South Carolina.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland in connection with her death.
If you’re sitting at home now thinking, ‘I hope a tragedy like this doesn’t happen to me, or my loved ones,’ there are some practices and new services to keep you safe when using ride-share services.
A new ride share option available in the Charlotte area, ScoopM, started specifically to provide a ride share option with extra safety in mind.
“What we know now is that she had in fact summoned an Uber ride and was waiting for that Uber ride to come and we believe that she mistakenly got into the car,” said Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook
Columbia Police say 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was last seen getting into a dark car that they say she mistook for her Uber driver.
“She opened the door and got in the car and departed with the suspect driving,” said Holbrook.
Josephson's teacher says she had just been accepted to law school.
“It’s not fair how her life got cut short and she’s not going to fulfill her dream of being in international law," said Josephson’s teacher.
Some turkey hunters found Josephson’s body out in a remote field after police say she mistakenly got in a ride-share car.
“You are getting in the car with a stranger you know it’s crazy back in the day they would always say don’t get in the car with a stranger and there is some truth to that,” said Joshua Casher, who said he takes ride-shares 2-3 times per month. “When I order a ride share I make sure that the car is the same make and model that it says it’s going to be on the app.”
Casher and other riders say they also ask their drivers to confirm their name and who they are supposed to be picking up before getting in the car.
“Being a woman and being a former Uber driver myself I had plenty of instances where I did not know the car that was pulling up whether that was my car whether that was my driver,” said Tajah Lewis, the Chief Driving Officer for ScoopM, a new ride-share service working in the Charlotte area.
After feeling uncomfortable with the safety measures of other ride share services, Lewis decided to help start a company that would offer increased safety for riders and drivers.
“We are primarily focused on safety, the company was developed with the safety of women and children in mind,” said Lewis.
Lewis says they put ScoopM decals and branding on their cars with LED lights to identify their cars.
“You will know that it’s a Scoop car when your ride arrives,” said Lewis.
They also have cameras recording inside and outside the car and a panic button to press if needed.
“This panic button and the camera in the rides give another level of security for parents, for women for anyone who is a little anxious about taking a ride,” said Lewis.
As Chief Driver Officer for ScoopM, Lewis takes in applications, interviews and helps run extensive background checks for any potential drivers.
“The safety aspect is really what I’m passionate for I love helping people and safety is one of those things that people need help with,” said Lewis.
For more on Uber’s safety policy for both riders and drivers, you can click here.
