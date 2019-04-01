Mecklenburg EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Spectrum News - a news partner of WBTV.
Spectrum News reporter Katy Solt reported at least three cars were hit in the parking lot of a business park on Executive Center Drive in east Charlotte.
MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”
The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.
We will continue to follow this breaking news story.
