Mecklenburg EMS ambulance stolen and crashed into parked cars

Reported stolen ambulance involved in accident
By Mark Davenport | April 1, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:46 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen and crashed into three parked cars Monday morning, according to Spectrum News - a news partner of WBTV.

Spectrum News reporter Katy Solt reported at least three cars were hit in the parking lot of a business park on Executive Center Drive in east Charlotte.

MEDIC tweeted they “will be releasing a statement shortly when details are available... All minor injuries.”

The parking lot has been taped off for a full police investigation.

We will continue to follow this breaking news story.

