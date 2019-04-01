Freedom Drive turnaround in full swing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Over the last few weeks during March Madness, we’ve heard a lot about rebounds. In West Charlotte, there’s a different kind of rebound.
This one deals with an explosive come back along Freedom Drive in West Charlotte. Businesses pulled out in recent years, and individuals gave up. However, it appears that Freedom Drive is becoming a re-polished jewel in the Queen City’s crown.
This highly traveled two mile stretch between Morehead Street and I-85 demonstrates the reality of changing fortunes. The new modern-day renaissance along West Charlotte’s Freedom Drive is fueled in part by restaurants and residential demand.
TJ Larsen owns My Townhome. “A lot of the product that we’re working with over there is a rooftop terrace product,” he said. “You’re getting some of the best city views honestly better city views than you get in Center City.”
He says the need for new housing combined with the influx of new comers are two factors driving this economic turnaround. “It’s the next Southend to be honest with you,” Larsen told WBTV.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles agrees. Lyles said, “I would agree that Freedom Drive does have the potential to become the new Southend.” She has seen better times and challenging moments along this thoroughfare, and applauds how a medical complex is now planned at what used to be a closed Lowe’s home improvement store that sat empty for years.
Multiple construction projects are underway, and an abandoned Target store has been re-purposed as the Valerie Woodard county office complex. " It’s close to the center city, there are amenities coming in and the traffic is pretty simple,” the mayor said.
