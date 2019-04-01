Former SC deputy accused of sexual misconduct in office

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A former Chester County deputy was arrested Friday on accusations of misconduct in office and accepting bribes.
Bryant Joseph Thorpe, 32, is accused of using his position to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct and in inappropriate communications and contact.
In September 2018, Thorpe completed an incident report charging the victim with second-degree harassment and knowingly making a false report of abuse or neglect. The victim was arrested two weeks later, on September 27.
“Thorpe attempted to elicit inappropriate photographs from the victim and met one or more times with the victim for the purpose of sexual activity,” the arrest warrant states. Thorpe also took a reward from the victim “in that he requested nude or inappropriate photographs from the victim and had her perform sexual acts on him in exchange for implied leniency in criminal charges,” the warrant states.
The alleged incidents happened between September 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018, while he was an active deputy in Chester County.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED investigate the case. Thorpe was arrested and booked in the Chester County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.