Former NC District, Superior Court judge charged with sex offense with child

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A former judge now-attorney in Hickory was arrested Sunday on charges involving sex offenses with a minor.
Dan Green is charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child, disseminating obscene material, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office.
Green is listed as a District Court judge for the 25th Judicial District, Superior Court judge, and currently works as a sole practitioner in Hickory, NC, according to Ncbar.org.
On his website, Green states that “In April, 2017 [Green] reopened his private practice, offering a variety of services: real estate, residential and commercial, but also including personal injury, wills and estates, family law/divorce, corporate entity formation, and adult care home licensure and regulatory penalties.”
Investigators have not said what led to the charges against Green, and no further information about the case has been released.
Green was scheduled to appear in an Ashville court on his charges on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.