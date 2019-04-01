First day of April brings chilly morning, afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure in control on this first morning of April, it feels more like Winter than Spring with mountains & foothills way down into the 20s, and the rest in the 30s this morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Charlotte Metro are through 9 a.m., so hopefully plants survived overnight.
After the cold start, and despite a good deal of sunshine, afternoon readings return to the upper 50s, but that's still about 10° below average for the date.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight and it will be cold again with most neighborhoods falling back into the 30s overnight.
Tuesday brings our next chance for precipitation, as a Coastal Low passes by. Tuesday’s forecast is a tough one, as there are several scenarios that could unfold and at this point, no real consensus among our weather models. At this point, we are forecasting an area of rain to move through during the early to midday hours, mainly from the I-85 corridor and points south/east.
Depending on how far west this low tracks, communities north/west of I-85 may not get much of anything, but as stated, our model guidance has been fickle with this system, so while accumulating snow is unlikely, it’s not entirely impossible, so check back often! Regardless, some sunshine should return for the afternoon hours Tuesday and it will stay chilly with highs holding in the 50s.
Beyond Tuesday, the forecast becomes much easier, as temps return to more Spring-like levels for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 70s. The next chance of rain comes on Friday, but at this point, the weekend looks dry and very warm.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.