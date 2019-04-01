Deputy on administrative leave after a fight and gunshots leave suspect dead

DEEP GAP, NC (WBTV) -A Saturday night scuffle between a Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy and man wandering a neighborhood led to gunfire and a 22-year-old man was killed.
Deputy Adam Gragg was responding to 911 calls that a man was along Hardin Road near Deep Gap, banging on doors and acting strange, according to one neighbor. When Gragg arrived he spotted a man walking along the road. Just as Gragg stopped and exited the patrol vehicle, Sheriff Len Hageman says the man attacked the deputy.
The two fought and Gragg fired at least one shot. Andrew Mason was seriously hurt and rushed to a local hospital. Hours later he died. SBI agents are looking into what happened and will turn their findings over to the District Attorney’s office. Meanwhile Gragg is on administrative leave.
People in the neighborhood said it was tough to have an incident like that, especially with a young man dying. “22, that’s a sad thing to happen, “ said Mark Winebarger.
In 2012 there was another officer-involved shooting on the same road. Sheriff’s Deputy William Mast was killed as he responded to an open 911 call. A second deputy with him shot and killed the suspect. That scene is across the street from where Mason was seen banging on doors.
“This is usually a quiet neighborhood,” said one man, “Just a tragedy both times,” he added. There is no timetable on when the SBI report will be ready. Mason’s body was sent for an autopsy and toxicology tests to see if any drugs or alcohol were in his system.
