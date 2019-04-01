Charlotte man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile facing 20+ charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is facing multiple sex offense charges involving a juvenile.
Kima Sharell Ivey is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile on “multiple occasions” between March 2017 and January 2019.
The sexual assault was reported to the Statesville Police Department on January 24.
Ivey, who has a Charlotte address, was arrested March 21 on warrants for 13 counts of sex offense and eight counts of indecent liberties.
Police encourage any additional victims or witnesses to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.
