24-year-old man charged in kidnapping, murder of UofSC student to appear in court Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The man charged with kidnapping and murdering a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Nathaniel David Rowland is set to appear in front of a judge at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 2 p.m. after being charged with kidnapping and murdering Samantha Josephson, 21.
During a press conference on Saturday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Josephson appeared to be waiting for an Uber she ordered to take her home. She was last seen on surveillance cameras outside of a bar on Harden Street in the early morning hours of March 29.
However, police say, she entered a car that surveillance footage shows stopped where she was waiting and got inside.
Josephson’s friends reported her missing to Columbia police on Friday morning when she didn’t return home and did not answer their phone calls.
Josephson’s body was discovered by two turkey hunters in a secluded area off Black Bottom Road in New Zion, SC, 70 miles from Columbia in Clarendon County.
Rowland was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning just a few blocks from Five Points. During the stop, officers observed blood in the car later identified as Josephson’s. Further investigation of the car showed more blood, her cellphone, bleach, wipes and window cleaner, Holbrook said.
Josephson was a 21-year-old political science major at the University of South Carolina from Robbinsville, NJ and an aspiring lawyer.
According to jail logs, Rowland has been given an $872.50 personal recognizance bond on the failure to stop on police command and drug possession charge but remains in jail on the two more serious charges of kidnapping and murder.
