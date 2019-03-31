Tough day in Bahrain for Kannapolis-based F1 team

“It was a very disappointing race, not least with Romain (Grosjean) effectively going out on the first lap, having been run into by somebody," said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. "The performance was just not good enough today to get into the points. We need to investigate why this happened, especially after a strong qualifying. We’ll try to find the cause of it. On the plus side, at least we now have two days of testing here, so we can maybe try to learn what happened. We go back to square one and start afresh in China.”