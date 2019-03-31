Sheriff: Man dies in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man died in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Watauga County Saturday, according to a statement from Sheriff Len Hagaman.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area on Hardin Road in reference to a suspicious man trying to get into a home in the area.
Deputies began checking the area, then a deputy encountered a man walking in the road.
The deputy stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the man and reportedly was attacked.
The sheriff says the two got into a violent struggle and a deputy shot the man.
Officials say the man was taken to the hospital and later died following emergency surgery. The man has not been identified.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The District Attorney has also been notified of the incident and is involved.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave per Watauga County Sheriff’s Office protocol.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.