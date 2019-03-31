Rain moves out, cold air moves in

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Showers are on the way through, along with a cold front Sunday morning. The afternoon should end up dry but temperatures will be all over the place Sunday.
The morning mid 60s will likely fall behind the front and we may just barely make it back to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. It will certainly feel cooler than Saturday’s high of 77°.
Monday and Tuesday will be even cooler. Highs will only make it to the mid 50s – running about ten degrees below average. There is a system moving by to our south which could end up bringing us some rain on Tuesday. We will keep an eye on it.
The next warm-up begins on Wednesday. We will head back to the low 70s and stay there for the rest of the week. Another rain chance will arrive on Friday. As of now, next weekend looks dry and warm!
