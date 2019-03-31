Person found floating in Lake Wylie, death investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found floating in Lake Wylie Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 911 received a call saying that a person was floating in Lake Wylie at the Buster Boyd Bridge.
Police say the 911 caller advised that he was in a boat when he spotted the person.
The person was pronounced dead, but has not yet been identified.
The cause of death is under investigation.
CMPD, Lake Wylie Boat Patrol and the Charlotte-Fire Department responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
