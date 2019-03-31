Officials: Apparent false bomb threat made at The Shore Club in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, SC (WBTV) - Officials say an apparently false bomb threat was made at the Shore Club in Tega Cay Saturday night.
According to the City of Tega Cay, there was a bomb threat made and law enforcement responded to the scene on Molokai Drive.
City officials said authorities conducted an initial sweep and it appears to be a fake threat.
Residents are advised to avoid the area as officers continue their investigation.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
