Officials: Apparent false bomb threat made at The Shore Club in Tega Cay

Officials: Apparent false bomb threat made at The Shore Club in Tega Cay
According to the City of Tega Cay, there was a bomb threat made and law enforcement responded to the scene on Molokai Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff | March 30, 2019 at 8:58 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 8:59 PM

TEGA CAY, SC (WBTV) - Officials say an apparently false bomb threat was made at the Shore Club in Tega Cay Saturday night.

According to the City of Tega Cay, there was a bomb threat made and law enforcement responded to the scene on Molokai Drive.

City officials said authorities conducted an initial sweep and it appears to be a fake threat.

Alert: There was a bomb threat made at the Shore Club in Tega Cay. Law enforcement is on the scene right now. They have...

Posted by City of Tega Cay, SC (government) on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Residents are advised to avoid the area as officers continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.