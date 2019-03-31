Man shot, dies in hospital in Shelby, homicide investigation underway

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - A man died in the hospital after being shot in Shelby Saturday.
According to the Shelby Police Department, the incident happened on West Circle Drive.
Officers responded to the scene and found 35-year-old Tyrand Santrell Hopper suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Hopper was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident and no arrests have been made.
If anyone has information they can contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
