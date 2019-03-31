Man found dead in Charlotte home, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a home in Charlotte early Sunday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place at a home on Bon-Rea Drive.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the location around 4 a.m.
Police say one man was found inside the home and pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified.
There’s no word on what happened in the homicide, any possible suspects or arrests.
CMPD is asking anyone who has information to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and talk with a homicide detective. The public can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing and no further information was released.
