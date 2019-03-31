Man arrested for shooting into vehicle multiple times in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested Saturday for shooting into a vehicle multiple times in Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 29-year-old Demari Patterson was charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting in the city.
On Friday 8:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Luther Street.
Police say the man fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking the vehicle 2 times.
Detectives and officers gathered evidence at the scene and identified Patterson as the suspect.
Patterson was located and arrested by police officers and K-9.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.