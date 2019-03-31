Fire burns more than one acre of land in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A fire burned more than an acre of land in Iredell County Saturday.
According to Iredell County Communications, the incident happened off Shepherd Valley Road.
Officials say the situation involved a controlled fire that got out of hand.
The Shepherd’s Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency as crews worked to control the fire.
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday the fire was mostly contained and assisting units were called off the scene.
No injuries were reported.
This fire came on the same day as more than 11 separate wildfires burned on Saturday across southeastern North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.