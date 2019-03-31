East Rowan area schools participate in Service Day on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Students representing schools in the eastern part of Rowan County will be taking part in a Service Day on Monday.
On Monday, from approximately 9:00 am-1:00 pm, the East Area Service Day will include around 300 students and various staff members from the following schools: East Rowan High School, Erwin Middle School, Granite Quarry Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Rockwell Elementary School and Shive Elementary School.
Students will be volunteering at various sites around the East Rowan community including but not limited to town parks, Nazareth Children’s home, churches, nursing homes, the East YMCA and Rowan Helping Ministries.
The kick-off to the event will begin at East Rowan High School at 9 am where all the schools will come together and be sent out to their assignments and then return shortly after lunch for a closing meeting.
