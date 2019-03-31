Checkers’ Point Streak Ends in Bridgeport

Press release provided by Charlotte Checkers.
Needing a win to clinch the first division title in team history, the Checkers instead fell 2-1 against the team chasing them for that honor.
Julien Gauthier’s goal with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic pulled for the extra attacker set up an exciting finish but wasn’t enough as Charlotte’s point streak (nine games) and win streak (five games) both came to an end against Bridgeport, the Atlantic Division's second-place team, on Saturday.
Nedeljkovic, who shut out the Sound Tigers at the start of the now-completed three-game road trip just three days earlier, made 25 saves as he and the Checkers both suffered their first regulation loss since March 8.
Gauthier’s 22nd goal of the season with 1:17 to play spoiled the shutout bid of former Checkers teammate Jeremy Smith, who stopped 28 shots. All of the game’s goals came in the third period, which saw Bridgeport score twice in the span of four minutes on either side of the frame’s midway point.
Though the Checkers are off until they begin a four-game home stand on Tuesday, they can still claim the division title on Sunday should Bridgeport lose its 3 p.m. contest against Hershey.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.