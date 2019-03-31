Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after being mauled by cougars

LAKE COWICHAN, British Columbia (CTV/CNN) - A 7-year-old Canadian boy is in serious condition with injuries to his head, neck and arms after at least two cougars mauled him, authorities say.
Conservation officers say the child was mauled Friday afternoon while outside but nearby a home in the Lake Cowichan neighborhood. Family members were inside the home at the time of the attack.
Mayor Rod Peters says the 7-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries to his head, neck and arms.
"I was talking to a young girl who was looking after him… and she was the one who told me it was basically his arm was chewed and he'd be OK,” Peters said.
Conservation officers shot and killed two cougars after finding them on the property.
"From the first look, they're quite thin. They're young cats, not looking like they're doing very well,” said Sgt. Scott Norris with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service. "Cats that are not very well-fed are the ones who are going to take chances and do things they shouldn't necessarily be doing."
Officers swept the area with their hounds in case there was a third animal, but no other cougars were detected.
Neighbors say they’re aware cougars are in the area, but encounters like this are shocking.
"It's really horrible to hear when you have a child attacked like that. We hadn't heard any warnings from our dogs in the past few days, so it's kind of a surprise,” neighbor Jeff Bain said.
Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant.
"It's fairly serious," said Cpl. Chris Manseau with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. "It's not completely uncommon but still very, very rare, just a dangerous situation for everyone."
The boy’s family has asked for privacy at this time.
