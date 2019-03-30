8-year-old’s wish granted as police officer visits to wish him happy birthday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An 8-year-old, who wants to be a police officer one day, had his birthday wish granted by a CMPD officer in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say DJ just turned 8-years-old and tweeted happy birthday to him Saturday.
DJ told his mother his birthday wish was for an officer to come by and wish him a happy birthday.
CMPD said Officer Brooks came by and made his wish come true.
DJ says he wants to be a police officer when he gets older, police say.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.