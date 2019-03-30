8-year-old’s wish granted as police officer visits to wish him happy birthday

DJ told his mother his birthday wish was for an officer to come by and wish him a happy birthday. CMPD said Officer Brooks came by and made his wish come true.
By Andrew Barnett | March 30, 2019 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 1:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An 8-year-old, who wants to be a police officer one day, had his birthday wish granted by a CMPD officer in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say DJ just turned 8-years-old and tweeted happy birthday to him Saturday.

DJ told his mother his birthday wish was for an officer to come by and wish him a happy birthday.

CMPD said Officer Brooks came by and made his wish come true.

DJ says he wants to be a police officer when he gets older, police say.

