Vehicle, dump truck involved in fatal crash, causing road closure in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A fatal crash involving a vehicle and a dump truck has forced part of a road to close in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, drivers should avoid South Tryon Street at Nevada Boulevard due to the crash.
Police say drivers should use John Price Road or Westinghouse Boulevard as alternate routes.
There’s no word on what happened in the crash, how long the road will be closed or how many people were involved.
The same intersection was the location of a fatal crash earlier in March.
On March 7, a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Tryon Street and Nevada Boulevard.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
