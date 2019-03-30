Teens arrested in string of armed robberies across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies that happened across Charlotte over a nearly-two month span.
Derrick Baker, 16, and Ismeel Chapman, 18, were both arrested on Wednesday. Baker, who police believe only took part in one of the armed robberies, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree kidnapping.
Chapman is charged with eight counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the eight robberies took place at various businesses between February 14 and March 25. In all eight robberies, the businesses were robbed at gunpoint. In three of the robberies, police say employees were forced into the back room of their respective business.
Officials have not said what evidence led to Baker and Chapman being named as suspects, but did say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information about the suspects or the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
