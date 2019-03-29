RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Urine, feces, dead mouse shut down Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has taken quick action at a restaurant near Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
The Royal Sun Restaurant and Lounge inside the Best Western serves breakfast and dinner to hotel guests.
But the health department had to shut this restaurant down temporarily because of what inspectors said were grossly unsanitary conditions.
The inspector demanded the restaurant stop serving food immediately, saying it had a severe pest problem.
The report noted rodent droppings throughout the facility - on plates, pans, shelves and on the floor.
The inspector also said she saw a dead mouse stuck on a glue trap and holes on the walls near outlets.
The report said a black light used over shelves revealed possible rodent urine spots.
The health department said the restaurant worked through the night to clean up - requesting a re-inspection the very next morning.
That follow-up inspection happened March 8.
The responding inspector, noting the restaurant was significantly cleaner after managers called in pest control professionals, lifted the imminent health hazard and allowed the restaurant to reopen.
Royal Sun has had a history of good and excellent ratings, but health inspectors did put it on probation last year.
The restaurant has reopened, but we’re told Royal Sun didn’t pass a follow up inspection on March 18.
The health department said the restaurant still needs to work on the pest control problems.
Businesses can fail inspections for many reasons other than unsafe food. Below is a list of all the places that failed from March 22-28
- Brookdale North Tucson, 2650 West Ina Road
- Carl's Jr, 3289 East Valencia Road
- Carl's Jr, 1880 East Broadway
- Carl's Jr, 1070 East Ajo Way
- Chevron Food Store, 1345 North Stone Avenue
