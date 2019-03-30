Public meeting about Faith Elementary postponed, called meeting set for Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A public hearing that was set for Monday in Rowan County for residents to talk about the proposed closing of Faith Elementary School has been postponed.
Instead, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 6:00 pm on Monday.
“We may have some updated funding information from the county,” said chairman Josh Wagner. “The board needs to have an opportunity to see that and discuss it before we move forward. I don’t have any details other than that.”
The meeting on Monday is open to the public and will be held at the Wallace Educational Forum, 500 N. Main Street in Salisbury.
