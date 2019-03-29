Police: Tinder date turns into armed robbery, ends in SWAT standoff

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It’s a situation that many people would want to swipe left on.
Horry County police say a Tinder date on Thursday night turned into an armed robbery and then ultimately ended with a standoff in The Market Common.
Officers arrested two men in the case.
Kevin James Doyle, 38, is charged with armed robbery. Colin Stuart Turnnidge III, 24, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
An investigation showed that the victim met Doyle on Tinder and the two made plans to meet in person at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits on Waccamaw Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.
Authorities said when the two met at the bar, Doyle is believed to have robbed the victim at knife point and then left in a vehicle. Warrants showed that Doyle took $600 from the victim.
Officers located that vehicle in the parking lot of the Vinings apartment complex at The Market Common. One of the suspects was found nearby and taken into custody.
The second suspect was found inside an apartment in the complex. They said he refused to come out, so SWAT and negotiations personnel were called in and a standoff took place before the suspect surrendered.
Horry County police said the victim did some quick-thinking and knew to capture video of the suspect vehicle driving away, and then called police to report the incident.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.