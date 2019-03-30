Nice weather Saturday, before cold front approaches Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Good news! It looks like we will have a pretty nice Saturday! Highs today will be in the upper 70s. It won’t be a totally sunny day but a few clouds never hurt anyone. Get outside and enjoy it!
A cold front will approach tonight. It could bring a few showers overnight and possibly a few even into the morning - but it should move along quickly. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The bigger difference will be noticed on Monday. When we head back to work and school, it will feel like we went back to winter almost! Highs will be in the mid 50s and it will be mainly cloudy.
Tuesday originally looked a lot worse than it does now. It looks like the system will stay farther south. That will also keep most of the precipitation farther south. There is only a 20% chance the farther south you go.
The temperature rebound starts on Wednesday. We will head back to the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will be on Friday.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.