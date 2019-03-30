Multiple fire departments respond to fire that spread outside home in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that spread outside the home in Iredell County Friday night.
According to the Mount Mourne Fire Department, the fire was reported at a home on Catalina Drive in Mooresville.
Units arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home’s attic.
Officials also noticed a large outside fire behind the home.
Due to the outside fire spreading towards nearby homes, a second alarm was generated.
The incident was controlled about 40 minutes after crews arrived.
No other homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Agencies involved included Mount Mourne Fire Department, Mooresville Fire Rescue, Davidson Fire Department, Lake Norman Fire Rescue, Shepherds Fire Rescue, South Iredell Fire Department, Cornelius Fire Rescue, Huntersville Fire Department, Iredell County EMS and Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.
There’s no word on how the fire started or how much damage was done.
