Livingstone College names new Vice-President for Academic Affairs

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - “In order to lead, one has to be able to serve,” says Dr. Kellli V. Randall of Livingstone College.
For the past seven years, Randall has demonstrated that spirit at Livingstone, having served as chair of the Department of English and Foreign Language, dean of liberal arts and humanities, associate vice president of academic affairs and as SACSCOC (Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) accreditation liaison.
Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., recently announced her appointment as the college’s new vice president of academic affairs. She will also continue in her roles as dean and SACSCOC liaison.
Randall succeeds Dr. Carolyn Duncan, who has assumed the role of director of grants and scholarships at Livingstone.
“As associate VP for Academic Affairs, Randall worked collaboratively with Dr. Duncan to engineer many accomplishments in academic affairs. As SACSCOC accreditation liaison, Dr. Randall has successfully led the college through our fifth year SACSCOC report,” Jenkins said. “I am also happy to announce that she worked with the Division of Business in its successful quest to achieve accreditation.”
“My demonstrated ability to work creatively and collaboratively with department chairs, deans, vice presidents, faculty and other staff members in matters of college governance attests to my experience in college-wide curriculum and institutional assessment and planning,” said Randall, who has led Livingstone through four major accreditation reports and two on-site visits.
As a tenured professor of English, Randall possesses a strong grasp of the pedagogical, technological, economic, and social opportunities and challenges facing colleges and universities. She also has a keen understanding of the major issues and trends in higher education, as well as the major challenges that Historically Black Colleges and Universities are facing.
“I possess a deep commitment to liberal arts and sciences education, and I have a clearly articulated vision for its future,” she said. Randall said she believes liberal arts education is shaping the future of the global society. “It prepares students for the rest of their lives, for it gives students the tools to become productive citizens in a global society. A liberal arts and sciences education teaches freedom by example and provides students with a more well-rounded learning experience.”
Jenkins said he is confident in Randall continuing her outstanding work and in taking Livingstone to the next level.
Jenkins also expressed his appreciation to Duncan who served nearly five years as VP of academic affairs. Duncan desired to spend more time writing grants and coordinating the pursuit of scholarships for students, he said.
“Dr. Duncan has been very instrumental in writing proposals and securing needed funds to support new programs and addressing deferred maintenance needs for academic structures,” he said. “Very shortly, our Andrew Carnegie Library will come under major renovation due in great part to a grant written by Dr. Duncan. It is our expectation that more revenue will be generated for improvements of the college with this new realignment.”
