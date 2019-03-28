Investigation underway after school kayaking trip ends with woman, child killed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are still piecing together the details surrounding a private school’s spring break trip that ended with the deaths of an adult and young boy who got into trouble while kayaking off Kaaawa on Thursday.
The woman who died has been identified as 63-year-old Maria Davis.
She was the wife of Mid-Pacific Institute’s chaplain, and was employed by the school.
The 5-year-old boy had not been identified, but officials said he was not a Mid-Pacific Institute student. Emergency officials initially said the boy was 6.
The two victims, who were part of the private school’s spring break program, were initially taken to a hospital in critical condition where they later died. Two other young children rescued from the water were uninjured.
The group was participating in a spring break program at Mid-Pacific Institute.
In a statement Friday, school President and CEO Paul Turnbull they’re cooperating fully with authorities.
“We understand there are many questions and people want more information. However, due to the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the privacy of the families, we are unable to make any comments until all of the facts are known,” he said.
In a separate statement Thursday, Turnbull said that it’s “impossible to fully express our heartbreak and shock at this time.”
He told the school community in an email that a professional learning day Monday has been canceled so faculty, staff and others can “come together to grieve and support one another.”
Davis is also the chapel coordinator at Kamehameha Schools.
“Everybody I would say knows her as a stal-worth woman of aloha,” said Sherman Thompson, the interim Chaplain at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus. “Maria would walk in to any room and just brighten the room even in the darkest of days.”
First responders rushed to the scene in waters off Puakenikeni Road and Kamehameha Highway about noon Thursday following a report of an overturned kayak about 150 yards offshore.
Officials said lifeguards and paramedics gave the victims CPR on scene before they were taken away by ambulance.
“I noticed a lot of helicopters, one pulling a kayak and a few minutes later, one had a basket,” said witness Keliko Elkington. “We began to direct traffic and made sure everyone got around the situation.”
A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said the 5-year-old boy was brought to shore by a good Samaritan while first responders brought the woman to shore.
Two other children in the water were rescued, and did not sustain any injuries.
HFD Fire Capt. Scot Seguirant said he’s working to determine whether the children and employee were wearing life vests.
But a parent of one of the children rescued from the water told Hawaii News Now that his son was not wearing a life vest.
Witness Ian Akahi Masterson said emergency responders got to the scene quickly ― and did all they could to help those in the water.
“Ocean safety emergencies, you know, can happen on the calmest of days," he said. "It’s such a beautiful day today. It’s sometimes it’s hard to recognize the dangers, the hazards that are out there.”
