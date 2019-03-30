Gun safety group leader sounds off after mother killed in crossfire of Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When Jack Logan heard about the death of 27-year-old Charlotte mother ,Kendal Crank, he knew he had to make a trip to Charlotte.
Logan, a Greenville, South Carolina resident, runs the organization Put Down The Guns Now Young People. The group’s goal is to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands.
In an interview with WBTV Friday night, Logan said it is important for all community members to take note of a crime as heinous as the killing of Crank.
“This could have been their child. This could have been them. This could have been me. This could have been you or anyone else who was driving down,” said Logan.
The group leader is hoping the three men charged for Crank’s killing are sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison.
“I want these people held accountable. In my opinion, they’re no different than a terrorist,” said Logan.
Logan visited the site where Crank lost her life during his trip to Charlotte. People have left flowers and balloons to honor the deceased mother. While Logan was there, he took time to pass out a few gunlocks in the community.
“Right now the problem with guns in America is that most people can buy guns off the street. That needs to be stopped,” Logan told WBTV.
Charles Robinson, CEO of One Time Inc., also stopped by the makeshift memorial for Kendal Crank Friday night. He works to help kids in the community and thinks more can be done to prevent senseless violence.
“Moms and dads, you gotta start talking to your kids and being more intrusive. You can’t allow these kids to come here and do anything they wanna do and then they go out and kill somebody and we just try to figure out how to help them,” explained Robinson.
He’s hoping to see more programs in the neighborhood and more community involvement in stopping crime.
“Charlotte is too reactive. We react well. We need to be more proactive and it’s time for it,” said Robinson.
Logan said he would gladly drive a gunlock to anyone in the Charlotte area who is in need of one.
