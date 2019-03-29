Goat, dog best-friend duo reunited with owner after free-for-all in Texas

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Last week, we shared with you the story of two four-legged friends on the run in Henderson. A Great Pyrenees and a goat that through it all, never left each other’s sides.
We’re happy to report the two have been reunited with their owner.
"Ready, ready, ready? Come on Billy.” Wyn Billingsley says these two are inseparable.
"When we’re here, we’ll let them out and they just kinda roam around and they play all day.”
They spend so much time together, Billy has taught Walley a thing or two about lawn care. But last Friday, Walley the dog and Billy Goat went on the lam... or is it the goat?
Either way they were lost and roaming the streets of Henderson.
"I noticed Walley wasn’t here. And that was the first time that’s happened since we’ve had him. And my husband gets in about 15 minutes after I did. And looking for Walley, we realized Billy Goat was gone as well.”
The two ended up going kind of viral on Facebook after the Henderson Police Department posted about the besties on the run.
"I’ve laughed and said that we needed to change their name to Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.”
After searching the area and making some phone calls there was a break in the case.
"This one guy said, yeah I know exactly where they are.”
The unlikely duo reunited with their mom and their furry little sister.
"They had a great time. They had an adventure.”
An adventure on which they never left each other’s side...
"Be good, go play.”
They say good friends are hard to find, but even harder to leave. By the way, once the two got home from their big adventure they took a much-needed nap.
