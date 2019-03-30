CPD searching for missing 21-year-old USC student

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Special Victims Unit Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are working to locate a missing 21-year-old USC student.
Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning on the 700 block of Harden Street.
Josephson's friends became concerned when she didn't show up at her downtown residence or repeated phone calls.
CPD investigators are currently reviewing video to determine the last location she was seen.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark vehicle, possibly a newer model Chevy Impala.
Josephson is described as being white, 145 lbs and 5’7” tall. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.