Community workshop on Concord’s Dorton Park improvements planned for April 8

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The City of Concord is developing a Master Plan for Dorton Park that will guide a variety of future improvements to the 24-acre park. Potential improvements include renovating existing facilities, connecting trails to the future greenway, restoring and stabilizing the Afton Run Branch stream, and designating new or expanded features.
As part of the process, Concord Parks and Recreation staff and project consultants are hosting an interactive Community Workshop at McGill Baptist Church (5300 Poplar Tent Road) on Monday April 8, 2019.
All residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in this public input opportunity. Attendees will learn more about the Master Planning process and participate in engaging and interactive activities designed to produce feedback on creative solutions to enhance Dorton Park. Drop in anytime between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Residents can visit publicinput.com/concord to provide thoughts online and stay in touch with staff as the process continues.
For more information, please contact Park Planner Jason Pauling at 704-920-5641 or paulingj@concordnc.gov.
