Community gathers where young mom was killed by gunfire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Just feet away from a newly-laid memorial, feet away from where a young mom was killed, dozens of community members met to talk gun violence, and how to move forward, together.
“This stands for unity right here,” Gemini Boyd said, fist raised.
This group wants change.
“We need to come together,” a speaker said from the microphone. “It’s not a black or white thing, we all hurt. Blood is blood.”
This gathering was at the corner of North Tryon and 28th Street, where 27-year-old mom Kendal Crank was killed inside her car – caught in the crossfire of a shootout.
“We have to change, Charlotte,” Boyd said. “We have to do something different.”
Mom Tiawana Brown’s child is also 27 years old.
“My heart immediately went out to her family,” Brown said. “It got so real for me, because I put myself in her shoes. What if it were me?”
The group, of all ages, signaled through speech and signs, to stop the killing.
“The bullet wasn’t even for her,” Brown said. “But let’s take a step back. The bullet shouldn’t be for anybody.”
“What’s causing a child to take a gun and pull the trigger, not worrying about who you kill?” Charles Robinson asked.
Friends of Kendal also stepped forward, remembering her, Friday.
“[She was] nonjudgmental, strong, independent,” one of them told the crowd.
And a community around them called for that change Friday, for her.
“These kids, to keep dying the way they’re dying, it’s senseless,” Robinson said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.