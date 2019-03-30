Checkers Wallop Wolf Pack For First 100-Point Season

The Checkers came out firing in the third, doubling the Wolf Pack up on shots, but it was until the midway point of the period that they were able to regain their lead as Aleksi Saarela unleashed a monster one-timer from the right circle for his 25th goal of the year. Hartford continued to search for another spark down the stretch but the Checkers were able to shut it down, with Morgan Geekie teaming up with Andrew Poturalski for a tally in the final five minutes and Julien Gauthier hitting an empty-net dagger just seconds later to seal the deal.