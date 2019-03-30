2 charged in connection to series of armed robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A pair of young men were charged in connection to a series of armed robberies in Charlotte in March.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Khari Clary was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police say 17-year-old Denzel Orr was also charged for his involvement in one of the cases.
The series of armed robberies happened between March 6 and March 12 at various businesses in the North Tryon, Hickory Grove, and Independence areas.
In all of the robberies, a suspect entered the business, demanded money and left with items.
In a robbery at a Papa Johns on Cambridge Commons Drive, two suspects entered the store and police say a victim was assaulted by one of the suspects.
Orr was identified as a suspect in the armed robbery at the Papa Johns and warrants were issued for his arrest. Orr was also charged with another armed robbery where he demanded money and left with items.
On March 13, Orr was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
Clary was later identified as an additional suspect, and was arrested and charged on Thursday.
The investigation into the cases are still open and active.
Anyone with information about these cases or any other armed robbery case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.