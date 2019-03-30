Bonneville Salt Flats race cars take center stage at Pennzoil AutoFair

The rest of the LSR competitors coming to AutoFair look more like regular street cars, although modifications to chassis and powerplants make them far faster than anything you can buy in a dealership. There is a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup that has punched its way through the air at 262.118 miles per hour. A steroidal 1985 Pontiac Firebird GTA that has blown through the timing lights at 237.217 miles per hour will be part of the exhibit. Vintage iron is a popular segment of LSR racers, and the AutoFair display will feature some of the best, including a 156mph 1929 Ford roadster, former NASCAR team owner Ray Evernham’s 1936 Chevrolet modified known as “Ghost,” a 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, and a 1953 Studebaker Champion that has set dozens of LSRs.