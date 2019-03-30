Body found of 34-year-old man who went missing in Broad River

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a body found Saturday was identified as a 34-year-old man who was reported missing in the Broad River in Boiling Springs about two weeks ago.
According to a press release from the Boiling Springs Police Department, the body of 34-year-old Keenan Little was found Saturday while officials searched by boat.
On Saturday around 10 a.m., officials say they responded to Ellis Ferry Road in Cleveland County to investigate a missing person that had been located.
When they found Little, officials say he was about 2.5 miles from the last place he was reportedly seen on March 16.
Little was examined by a medical examiner and then taken to Charlotte for an autopsy
He was first reported missing on March 16 when family says they spoke to two witnesses who saw him in the river asking for help. According to the family, those witnesses tried to jump in to reach Little but could not.
Family members say Little worked for the United States Postal Service and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.
No further information was released.
