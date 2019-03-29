‘York County is where you will see the Panthers,’ SC rep speaks as Panthers Bill set for Senate vote

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Legislation that will be an important factor in whether the Carolina Panthers move team headquarters to South Carolina is moving through the General Assembly.
The House of Representatives passed what is being called the Panthers Bill with 90 yes votes and 25 no votes on March 26. The bill will soon go before the Senate for a vote.
According to the summary of the House and Senate bill, the legislation is identifying what the state recognizes as a professional sports team since the Carolina Panthers would be the first professional team in the Palmetto State.
Representative Gary Simrill (R-District 46) says if passed, the legislation would provide the same tax credits to the Panthers, or other professional sports teams, as the state provides to other industries moving to South Carolina.
“If we were talking about Carolina Panthers Merchandising or Carolina Panthers Manufacturing and they met the same criteria for job tax credits and job development credits, the legislature really wouldn’t have a say in what is going on,” Representative Simrill said. “This is new for South Carolina and it’s a good new.”
For a professional sports team to qualify for the following tax credits, they must bring a certain number of jobs to the state, as well as meet a certain payroll for those jobs. In this case, the Carolina Panthers must bring 150 jobs and meet a $190,000,000 payroll.
“You have to perform what is asked before there is any credit given back,” Simrill said. “If you were buying a $40,000 pick-up truck and you had a $1,500 incentive, you have to buy the pick-up truck in order to get the incentive … So they don’t give you $1,500, you end up paying $38,500.”
According to the Committee on Finance’s report of the estimated fiscal impact the Panthers bill would have on the state, there would be no expenditure impact to the general fund, other funds or federal funds because of this bill.
According to the report, a qualifying business in South Carolina is given a tax credit to use against income tax, bank tax or insurance premium tax for creating new, full-time jobs in the state.
If the Carolina Panthers were to move football operations to York County, the Panthers would qualify for $225,000 worth of job tax credits for the 150 employees that would be working in South Carolina. The report says the credits would not be applied until the 2021-2022 fiscal year since they do not anticipate the practice facility to be operating until 2020. The job tax credits would be applicable each fiscal year until 2025-2026, according to the report.
The legislature’s report also says the Carolina Panthers would qualify for job development credits for creating a minimum number of new full-time jobs in South Carolina.
According to the report, the Carolina Panthers would qualify for a maximum credit of $7.6 million under the Job Development Credit. However, the maximum credit given to a business can be limited based on a county’s economic tier ranking. In York County there are two possibilities:
Of that $7.6 million job development credit, the Panthers could get back $4.18 million, while the remaining $3.42 million would be redirected to the Rural Infrastructure Fund. In a second option, the Department of Commerce could allow the Panthers to get back $7.22 million of the maximum credit back, while $380,000 is redirected to the Rural Infrastructure Bank.
If the bill were to pass into law, state lawmakers expect approximately $7.6 million in tax revenue that would have been deposited into the general fund, to go back to the Panthers and the Rural Infrastructure Bank. According to the analysis, the estimate could be impacted by the exact terms and conditions negotiated in the Revitalization Agreement.
According to Representative Simrill, this is not a loss of money for the state, because it is the Panthers’ money, not state money, to the begin with.
“There is a discount or incentive back to the Panthers, but that is invested back into South Carolina in reimbursement for improvement of rural property,” Simrill said. The
Plus, he says the fiscal impact the Panthers’ practice facility will make on surrounding properties, will outweigh the tax revenue the state is not getting due to tax credits.
“You look at any other business that is a hub-type business, like the Panthers would be in South Carolina, other businesses start to sprout around those business because they service that business,” Simrill said. “The impact of the Panthers in South Carolina really from a local standpoint, I think is immeasurable.”
The Senate has yet to pass the Panthers Bill. If passed, Governor Henry McMaster would have the final say on the bill becoming law.
Simrill and Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys both said once the legislation is passed, the public will likely know more about where Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper is considering for the new facilities.
Lancaster County leaders say they still haven’t heard from the Panthers organization. Mayor John Gettys has talked to Panthers officials by phone, he says. Simrill says he’s confident the Panthers will end up in York County because he has been privy to the template the Panthers are looking at.
“I can just tell you that York County is where you will see the Panthers,” Simrill said.
Mayor Gettys says the City of Rock Hill presented a few sites within city limits that they believed would fit the Panthers’ needs. He would not elaborate on where the sites are located but says one has interested the organization.
“In my conversations, I’m always told there are other sites,” Gettys said. “I do know that there is a site in Rock Hill that they are interested in.”
Gettys would not say which location the Panthers are eyeing but proceeded to answer questions about a plot of undeveloped land that sits near I-77, Anderson Road and Eden Terrace Extension. He says prior to the Panthers’ announcement; local leaders approved the expansion of roads near the land.
“Mt. Gallant Road which is in that area that we are talking about, it’s already scheduled to be widened through the Pennies for Progress campaign; likewise Celriver Road which is on the other side of the interstate, Riverview Road, same thing,” Gettys said. “Thankfully because of the leadership of our county has looked toward the future and the infrastructure in our county, they are already teed up, paid for and approved.”
Gettys feels confident Rock Hill is a top contender for the Panthers new practice facility but notes that the deal going through weighs heavily on the Senate approving the Panthers bill.
“I feel good about where we are, we have a community that knows how to get things done, certainly in the sports tourism market,” Gettys said. “The issue is what is Columbia going to do. Where is Columbia on this? To me at least, I didn’t hear Columbia objecting to when Boeing came in and they gave them incentives, and I didn’t hear them object with BMW came in and they gave them incentives. So you wonder how or why there would be any problem for something this big for our area.”
