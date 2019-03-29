‘York County is where you will see the Panthers,’ SC rep speaks as Panthers Bill set for Senate vote

If the Carolina Panthers were to move football operations to York County, the Panthers would qualify for $225,000 worth of job tax credits for the 150 employees that would be working in South Carolina. The report says the credits would not be applied until the 2021-2022 fiscal year since they do not anticipate the practice facility to be operating until 2020. The job tax credits would be applicable each fiscal year until 2025-2026, according to the report.