Woman’s body found on Catawba Indian Nation Reservation in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found alongside a residential street Friday morning.
Deputies responded to Yesebehena Circle in Yesebehena Village at approximately 7:30 Friday morning. Public Information Officer Trent Faris told WBTV that people in the neighborhood were on their way to work and discovered a woman’s body near the tree line alongside the road.
Faris says the community is small, and most everyone is familiar with who lives and frequents the area. He says no one was familiar with who the woman was.
Deputies say her death does not appear to be suspicious. The York County Coroner is expected to release more information when they identify the woman who was found.
