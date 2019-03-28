Woman jumps from moving car to escape man who raped her for three months, authorities say

According to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office press release, 45-year-old Earl Sinclair Jr., of St. Pauls, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Person County, N.C., on Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center under no bond.