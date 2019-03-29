West Rowan High student cited March 22 for having knife on school grounds

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student at West Rowan High was given a citation by deputies after they say he had a knife on school grounds.
Deputies received a tip on Friday, March 22, that Isaiah Reep had a “large folding pocketknife with a three inch blade."
An assistant principal was given information about the knife, and deputies followed up by removing Reep from class and searching him. The knife was found in his back pocket, according to the report.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.