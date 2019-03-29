Police: Two teens seriously injured in shooting near east Charlotte schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the two people shot were teenagers, both have serious injuries and are at the hospital. CMPD says they are unable to rule out that the teens were Commonwealth students. (WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 29, 2019 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 11:06 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two teenagers were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning, drawing a heavy police presence.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Central Avenue near N Sharon Amity Road. The area is near Commonwealth High School.

School officials say a lockdown went into place for an hour at Commonwealth High and has since been lifted. Everyone at the school is safe and accounted for, school administrators say.

Medic says they took the two shot to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Commonwealth High School is a charter school and not part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Winterfield Elementary is right around the corner from the shooting.

No names or possible motives have been released.

