Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Matthews man

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered Matthews man.
Lawrence Edwin Worley, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Moonstone Drive.
Worley is described as a 90-year-old white man, 6′0″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has short white hair and blue eyes. Officials say he could be headed to either Stacks, Pappy’s Cuts, Starbucks, Walmart or Jiffylube.
Worley’s car is described as a metallic gray 2009 Toyota Camry with Indiana tags 618LYG.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Panthers logo, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Worley’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-847-5555.
