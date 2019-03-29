’She was a flower, just pure love,’ family reacts after mother killed in crossfire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Less than 24 hours after a young woman was killed in a shooting in North Charlotte, her family is sharing more about her life.
27-year-old Kendal Crank died after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting along North Tryon Street and East 28th. Police believe she was an innocent bystander.
"I rushed to the scene and I kept thinking that someone would say, ‘it’s not that bad, it’s not Kendal.’ It is unreal,” said Crank’s step-father, Donald Springs. “When I got the phone call, it was just unbelievable.”
The family gathered at a home on Friday sharing pictures and stories of their daughter. They say she was on her way to class and was trying to become a nurse.
“You got to know Kendal man, real smart, real bubbly, real bright,” said Springs.
Kendal’s older brother says she was a wonderful mother to her two children, Lamaya and Kyrie.
“I would say she was a flower, an angle. Just pure love,” said Robert Crank, Kendal’s older brother. “It is just hard man. She was the best man.”
Robert Crank says he often would look after the children, ages 9 and 3, to help her sister when needed.
“Sis, you already know that big brother has them,” said Robert Crank. “Those guys not only took one life but they took many others.”
The family says they do not know any of the men involved in the shooting.
“God is the ultimate judge but I have no feelings for them right now,” said Springs. “Senseless, no heart, no caring. I have no sympathy. I can’t sympathize with them.”
Crank’s biological father says she had just spoken with her daughter before she died.
“That was my baby. That was my heart. That was my baby,” said Johnnie Crank. “Kids always bury their parents and in this situation I have to bury my daughter.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.