Seizure of more than $250,000 in drugs leads to woman’s arrest in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A large seizure of drugs resulted in the arrest of a Catawba County woman.
Kimberly Deann Bumgarner, 54, was arrested after a joint investigation between the Catawba County Sheriff’s office, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department and Lenoir Police Department.
Bumgarner was in possession of 11 ounces of methamphetamine and had her 2001 Dodge Truck seized by Caldwell County officials, according to a release from Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
In a separate, but related investigation, Catawba County officials seized about 30 ounces of crystal methamphetamine tied to Bumgarner and $8,300, officials say.
NC State Drug Guidelines says the total street value of the drugs is $256,800.
Bumgarner was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
