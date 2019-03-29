Seasonal temperatures this morning and 70′s in the afternoon

Over the weekend we’ll be tracking a weak cool front. In advance of it, we’re still dry and very warm again Saturday with highs well into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will still be mild with highs in the 60s, although it’s a bit of a transition day. That cool front swinging through that will touch off a few widely scattered showers during the morning hours. The rain doesn’t look like anything heavy or widespread, but you may have to dodge a bit of wet weather if you’ve got outdoor plans during the first half of the day.