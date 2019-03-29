Seasonal temperatures this morning and 70′s in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you liked Thursday’s mild afternoon readings, you’re going to love today. We’re starting off not in the 20s and 30s this morning, but rather mainly in the seasonal 40s and with that jump start, we’re headed for the 70s this afternoon. Sunshine will be filtered by a veil of high clouds, but overall, a really nice end to the work week.
Dry, mild conditions will continue tonight with evening temps in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Over the weekend we’ll be tracking a weak cool front. In advance of it, we’re still dry and very warm again Saturday with highs well into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will still be mild with highs in the 60s, although it’s a bit of a transition day. That cool front swinging through that will touch off a few widely scattered showers during the morning hours. The rain doesn’t look like anything heavy or widespread, but you may have to dodge a bit of wet weather if you’ve got outdoor plans during the first half of the day.
Beyond that, it's cool again to start next week with temps back in the 50s for highs Monday and probably only close to 50° on Tuesday, ouch! In addition to being cold, Tuesday looks like our next day for widespread and steady rain as a larger system moves through, with maybe even some winter weather in the higher elevations.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
